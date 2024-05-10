CBSE Releases Schedule For Various Recruitment Exam, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Recruitment Examination, 2024 for various posts. An official notice released by the board announces exam schedule for various academics and administrative posts. The exams will be conducted by CBSE in offline (OMR Sheet based) mode.

The following is the schedule of the recruitment exam:

The examination for the post of Assistant Secretary (Academics, Training and Skill Education) will be conducted on August 3, 2024 during the morning shift.

The exam for Junior Translation Officer will be held in the afternoon shift on August 3, 2024.

The exam for Junior Accountant will be held on August 10, 2024 in the morning shift while that for Accounts Officer will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

The exam for Assistant Secretary (Administration) is scheduled for August 11, 2024 in the morning and Junior Engineer & Accountant in the afternoon.

As per the previous release from CBSE, the following pay is assigned to various job roles:

Assistant Secretary (Administration) with Pay Level-10

Assistant Secretary (Academics) with Pay Level 10

Accounts Officer with Pay Level-10

Junior Engineer with Pay Level-6

Junior Translation Officer with Pay Level-6

Junior Accountant with Pay Level-2