CBSE Releases Class 12 English Sample Paper For Board Exam 2025-26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an English sample paper for 2025-26 for Class 12 students on its official website. Students can access it by visiting the official website (cbseacademic.nic.in) to download the question paper.

The CBSE English sample paper will help students in scoring good marks in the English exam that is scheduled on February 21. The board exam will start from February 17 with the Mathematics exam, and its sample paper has also been published.

Click Her For The Sample Paper Link

According to the sample paper, there will be 13 questions and all of them will be compulsory. The question paper will contain three sections: Section A Reading Skills, Section B Creative Writing Skills, and Section C Literature. Section A will be for 22 marks, Section B for 18 marks and Section C for 40 marks.

Students are advised to solve the sample question paper within 3 hours and at least thrice before the exam. Practising the sample papers regularly will not only improve students' writing speed but also help them understand the exam pattern more effectively. It will boost their confidence and ensure better time management during the actual board examination.