CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Private Candidates For Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for class 10 and 12 examination. Candidates can now download it by visiting the official website.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center, as entry will not be permitted without it.

The hall ticket contains the candidate's name, board roll number, subject-wise examination dates, details of theory and practical examinations, total marks, passing criteria, examination center address, center code and other important information.

Steps to download:

1. To download the CBSE admit card 2026, private candidates must first visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

2. They then need to click on the link related to the admit card for Class 10 or Class 12 private candidates.

3. After entering the required login details on the screen, the admit card will be displayed.

4. Candidates should download it and take a clear printout for the examination days.

Earlier, the CBSE had advised students to carefully check all the information given on the admit card and immediately inform the concerned regional office in case of any discrepancies.