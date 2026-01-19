Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For Junior Resident Posts

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released a notification for the Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026. The Health Department has announced 1445 Junior Resident positions. Candidates can apply online through the official BCECEB website.

The online application process started on January 16, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications and pay the application fee until 11:59 PM on February 6, 2026. The application correction window will be available from February 7 to February 8, 2026. Counseling will begin on February 11, 2026, and the merit list will be released later.

Application Process

To apply, candidates must follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BCECEB website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on the Junior Resident Recruitment 2026 link and register with a valid mobile number and email ID.

3. Fill in personal, educational, and medical details and upload the required documents such as photograph, signature, MBBS certificate, and registration certificate.

4. Pay the online application fee and submit the form.

5. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.