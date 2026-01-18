CUET PG Registration 2026: List Of Documents Required For Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 will end on January 20, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply must complete the form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee by 11:50 pm.

The NTA has stated that only those candidates who have successfully submitted their application fee will be considered to have completed the application process. Candidates are also requested to carefully check their details before submitting the fee, as no changes will be allowed afterward.

Documents Required for Application

Candidates should keep the following documents scanned and ready while filling out the application form:

Class 10 and 12 Marksheets

Birth Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Photograph and Signature

CUET PG 2026 Application Form Filling Process

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Find and click on the registration link on the homepage

Complete the registration by filling in the basic information

Log in using the registered login credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for the latest information, updates, and announcements related to the CUET PG 2026 examination.