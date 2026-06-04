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CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Gets 56,000 Applications; Major Cyber Attack Thwarted

CBSE has accepted over 56000 online applications for verification and re evaluation as of 9 30 pm.

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CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Gets 56,000 Applications; Major Cyber Attack Thwarted
CBSE Successfully Thwarts Major Cyber Attack On Re Evaluation Portal
  • The CBSE portal accepted over 56,000 verification and re-evaluation applications by 9:30 pm
  • A 3.8 million packet denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted
  • Verification and re-evaluation started on June 2 and will be open till June 6 midnight
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The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said that the portal has accepted more than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation.

The Board, in a statement on X, said, "More than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation were accepted by 9.30 pm."

Apart from this, a 3.8 million packet denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted.

"Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster, and more seamless experience for students," said the board in a statement.

Notably, the board started verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers on June 2. The service will be open till June 6, midnight. Students are required to apply for verification and re-evaluation through online mode only, as no offline applications are being accepted.

According to the board, students need to pay Rs 100 for verification and Rs 25 for re-evaluation using online mode.

This year, the board also included Aadhar authentication for security reasons. For more details and to apply for verification and re-evaluation, students can visit cbse.gov.im.

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