CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Gets 56,000 Applications; Major Cyber Attack Thwarted

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said that the portal has accepted more than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation.

The Board, in a statement on X, said, "More than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation were accepted by 9.30 pm."

Apart from this, a 3.8 million packet denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted.

"Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster, and more seamless experience for students," said the board in a statement.

Notably, the board started verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers on June 2. The service will be open till June 6, midnight. Students are required to apply for verification and re-evaluation through online mode only, as no offline applications are being accepted.

According to the board, students need to pay Rs 100 for verification and Rs 25 for re-evaluation using online mode.

This year, the board also included Aadhar authentication for security reasons. For more details and to apply for verification and re-evaluation, students can visit cbse.gov.im.