CBSE Portal Glitch Shows Rs 69,420 Revaluation Fee; Parent Flags Issue To PMO

CBSE Answer Sheet Photocopy Class 12 2026: The CBSE Revaluation 2026 Class 12th and answer sheet photocopy process has come under criticism after several students and parents reported unusual payment glitches on the official portal. Screenshots shared on social media showed the revaluation fee changing drastically from Re 1 to Rs 69.67, then Rs 8,000, and in some cases even Rs 69,420 per subject. The issue reportedly occurred on the CBSE "Photocopy Verification Re-Evaluation Service" portal during the application process for scanned copies of answer sheets. Amid the confusion and repeated technical problems, an aggrieved parent Hurrsh Kharbanda, has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), demanding intervention and an extension of the application deadline.

Students Report Massive Fee Fluctuations on CBSE Portal

Several screenshots circulating online showed abnormal fee amounts appearing on the CBSE portal. In one case, the portal displayed a fee of Rs 69,420 per subject for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English Core, taking the total amount to Rs 2,77,680 for four subjects.

Another screenshot showed a fee of Rs 8,000 per subject, while social media users alleged that the amount initially changed to Re 1 and later to Rs 69.67 before escalating further.

The issue was widely discussed on social media platform X, where users claimed that students were unable to complete the application process due to payment-related glitches.

Parent Writes to PMO Over Technical Failures

An aggrieved parent of a CBSE Class 12 Science student wrote a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over repeated technical failures in the revaluation process.

In the letter, the parent stated that the CBSE had initially scheduled Stage 1 of the revaluation process from May 18 to May 22, 2026, but later changed the dates to May 19-22.

The parent alleged that despite repeated login attempts at midnight and odd hours, the application window did not function properly. The letter further mentioned that on May 20, CBSE issued another notice extending the process till May 23 and later informed students that the portal would reopen at 2 PM due to a "technical glitch." However, according to the complaint, the process was still inaccessible even after 3:15 PM.

Concerns Raised Over Student Stress and Helpline Response

The parent also criticised the response mechanism and claimed that calls to CBSE helplines went unanswered. The letter described the helpline system as "a mere eyewash" with only recorded IVR responses.

The complaint further stated that after contacting officials from the Education Ministry and CBSE-related offices, no immediate solution was provided. However, the parents appreciated one official, identified as Shyam Sunder, for listening to the issue and escalating the matter.

Expressing concern for students' mental well-being, the parent wrote that children are already under pressure due to board exams, results, and competitive examinations, and such technical problems only increase their stress.

Demands Made by Parents

In the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the parent requested the following actions:

Extension of the revaluation application deadline by at least 7 to 10 days

A transparent and student-friendly grievance mechanism

Functional helplines with accountable officials

Immediate resolution of technical glitches on the portal

CBSE Yet to Issue Detailed Clarification

As of now, CBSE has not released a detailed public clarification regarding the unusual fee amounts displayed on the portal screenshots circulating online. Students and parents are awaiting an official response and a stable reopening of the revaluation application process.