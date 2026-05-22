CBSE Class 12 Scanned Copy 2026: Portal Active, Students Can Apply Till May 23

CBSE Class 12 Scanned Copy 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is now fully functional. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 can apply online to get photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets through the official post-result activities portal. According to CBSE, the portal witnessed a heavy response soon after opening, with more than 1.27 lakh applications submitted successfully within a few hours. Students can continue submitting applications till May 23, 2026. CBSE has also advised candidates to avoid repeated submissions in case of temporary delays in payment updates.

Direct Link: CBSE Class 12 Scanned Copy 2026 Link

CBSE Photocopy Class 12 2026 Portal Active

CBSE informed through its official update that the online application facility for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is functioning smoothly. The board thanked students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation during the initial high traffic on the portal.

As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 1,27,146 applications for obtaining 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7:30 PM on May 20, 2026, within just three hours of the portal opening. Students can apply online through the official CBSE post-result activities portal.

Last Date to Apply for CBSE Answer Sheet Photocopy

Students must note the important dates related to the photocopy application process:

Application Start Date: May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 Last Date to Apply: May 23, 2026

CBSE has activated the "Photocopy" service for Class 12 students on the portal. The board will later begin the verification and re-evaluation process after the photocopy application window closes.

How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy?

Students can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official CBSE post-result activities portal at pvr.cbseit.in/pvr

Students need to register themselves using roll number and admit card ID

Login to the portal with roll number and admit card ID

Here select the module tab.

Choose the subjects for which scanned copies are required.

Pay the required application fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Verification and Re-Evaluation Dates

After obtaining scanned copies of answer books, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

Revaluation CBSE Class 12 2026 Date: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Last Date for Verification & Re-evaluation: May 29, 2026

CBSE will soon release detailed guidelines regarding the next stages of the post-result process.