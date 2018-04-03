Government Forms Committee To Look Into Conduct Of CBSE Exams

Mr. Swarup tweeted that committee consists of experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources Development.
Govt. constitutes a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams & suggest measures to make it secure & foolproof through the use of technology. Report to be submitted by 31st May- Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 3, 2018
The government move comes after it has decided to conduct re-exam for class 12 economics Paper on April 25, 2018, amid huge anger over the question papers being leaked.
In another development today, HRD ministry and CBSE decided to not to conduct class 10 maths re-exam, after a "thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets" showed no specific trend that the leak had impacted the exam outcome, tweeted Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup.
For the class 10 math exam, the government had said it would only be held in Delhi and Haryana if the police investigation points to a "large-scale leak".
