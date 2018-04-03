Government Forms Committee To Look Into Conduct Of CBSE Exams

The central government today constituted a High Powered Committee to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exam and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology.

School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said the committee will submit a report in this regard by May 31.

New Delhi:  The central government today constituted a High Powered Committee to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exam and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology. School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said the committee will submit a report in this regard by May 31. 

Mr. Swarup tweeted that committee consists of experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources Development.
 
The government move comes after it has decided to conduct re-exam for class 12 economics Paper on April 25, 2018, amid huge anger over the question papers being leaked.

In another development today, HRD ministry and CBSE decided to not to conduct class 10 maths re-exam, after a "thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets" showed no specific trend that the leak had impacted the exam outcome, tweeted Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup.

For the class 10 math exam, the government had said it would only be held in Delhi and Haryana if the police investigation points to a "large-scale leak".

