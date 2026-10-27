CBSE Open-Book Exams: How Students May Need To Change Their Study Strategy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to introduce open-book assessments for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. In these tests, students may be allowed to refer to textbooks, class notes and other approved study materials while answering questions.

The idea is to help students understand their subjects better instead of relying only on memorising answers. The proposal was approved by the CBSE Governing Body in June 2025.

What Are Open-Book Assessments?

In an open-book assessment, students can use permitted study materials during a test. The proposed plan covers subjects such as languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. These assessments may be included in the regular written tests conducted during each term.

Schools will have the option to adopt this format. However, students should not assume that open-book tests will be easier simply because they can use their books.

How Should Students Prepare?

Students may need to change the way they study to perform well in these assessments.

Understand the concepts: Focus on learning the meaning of each topic instead of memorising textbook lines.

Practise different questions: Solve questions that ask you to apply what you have learned to real-life situations.

Know your textbooks: Learn where to find important information, examples and diagrams without wasting time.

Build reasoning skills: Practise explaining answers, comparing ideas and giving logical reasons.

Revise regularly: Keep revising your syllabus and solving practice questions to improve your speed and accuracy.

Will Open-Book Exams Be Easier?

Not necessarily. Students who do not understand a topic may still struggle, even when their books are available. A pilot study discussed in the CBSE Governing Body meeting reportedly recorded scores ranging from 12 per cent to 47 per cent.

The proposed approach follows the broader focus on conceptual understanding and practical learning under the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

Students and parents should check with their schools for updates. The reported plan concerns Class 9 assessments and does not confirm any change to the Class 10 or Class 12 board exams in 2027.