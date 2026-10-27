CBSE Holds Summit To Bridge The Gap Between Classrooms And Careers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising a two-day national summit in New Delhi on October 26 and 27 to discuss how schools can help students prepare for future careers.

The fourth National Summit on "Facilitating School-to-Work Transition" is being organised in collaboration with the Sahodaya School Complexes of Delhi/NCR. It brings together school leaders, teachers, industry experts and policymakers to discuss ways to connect classroom learning with the skills needed in the workplace.

T. K. Anil Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, and CBSE Chairman Mandeep Bhandari attended the summit along with other senior officials.

CBSE Summit Focuses On Four Key Areas

Addressing the gathering, Anil Kumar highlighted four priorities for preparing students for changing career opportunities. These include technology and digital safety, design and creativity, recognition of skills through the National Credit Framework, and career guidance that gives students access to different pathways.

He also stressed the need to build stronger links between school education, higher education, skill training and employment.

The aim is to help students understand their options, make informed career choices and develop skills that remain useful as job requirements change.

Focus On Skill Education And Career Guidance

The summit is discussing how schools can introduce skill-based learning and help students explore career options beyond traditional academic courses.

Educators and industry representatives are sharing ideas on emerging employment trends, career guidance and ways to prepare students for further studies, vocational training and jobs.

The discussions are also linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises skill development and closer connections between academic and vocational education.

Schools Share Teaching Methods And Best Practices

The two-day event includes discussions on teaching methods, assessment practices, digital tools and skill education.

Teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools are also presenting case studies and posters on initiatives they have introduced in their institutions. These presentations are intended to help other schools learn from their experiences and adopt useful practices.

Through the summit, CBSE and education stakeholders are exploring ways to make school learning more relevant to students' future education and career choices.