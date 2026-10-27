CBSE Board Exams 2027: Are Your School Records And Admit Card Details Correct?

With the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2027 approaching, students should check whether their personal details and subject information recorded by their schools are correct. Errors in names, dates of birth or other details may require correction through the prescribed process.

Students should not wait until the last moment to report any mismatch. Checking school records in advance can help them understand whether a correction is needed and contact the school authorities in time.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines on correcting students' details. However, the correction process and applicable rules may vary depending on the type of error and the stage at which it is reported.

Which Details Should Students Check?

Students should review the following details in their school records and registration information:

Name and surname: Check the spelling of the student's full name.

Check the spelling of the student's full name. Date of birth: Ensure that the date matches the relevant school records.

Ensure that the date matches the relevant school records. Parents' names: Verify the spelling of the father's and mother's names.

Verify the spelling of the father's and mother's names. Subjects selected: Confirm that the subjects recorded for the board examination match the subjects being studied.

Confirm that the subjects recorded for the board examination match the subjects being studied. Other personal details: Check any additional information required for examination registration.

Students should inform their school if they notice an error. They should also ask the school to explain the applicable correction process and whether any supporting documents are required.

What Does CBSE Say About Correcting Student Details?

In a notice dated September 23, 2026, CBSE addressed the process for correcting students' demographic details. The Board has emphasised the importance of accurate information in school records and examination-related documents.

CBSE's procedure includes checks at different stages, including school registration, submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) and issuance of admit cards. Students and parents should carefully verify the information shared by the school at these stages.

The correction process may require supporting school records and approval from the relevant authorities. Students should not assume that every type of change can be made through the same process.

What Should Students Do If They Find An Error?

Students who notice incorrect information should contact their school administration as soon as possible. They should explain the error and provide any documents requested by the school.

Parents should also review the details submitted for examination registration and confirm that the information is accurate. If the error remains unresolved, students should ask the school about the next steps under CBSE's prescribed procedure.

For the latest instructions, students can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in and check the examination circulars and correction-related guidelines.