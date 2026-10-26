CBSE Board Exams 2027: What If Your Subject Is Missing From The Registration Record?

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2027 should check their details with their schools before the examinations. Errors in personal information or registered subjects may cause problems later, so it is better to report them early.

Here are five important details students should verify before the exams.

1. Name And Date Of Birth

Students should check whether their name and date of birth are correctly recorded in school records. They should also look for spelling mistakes in their first name, surname or other personal details.

2. Parents' Names

Students should check the spelling of their parents' names in their school records. If the details do not match the relevant documents, they should inform the school and ask about the correction process.

3. Registered Subjects And Subject Codes

Class 10 and 12 students should confirm that all their subjects are correctly recorded. Class 10 students should pay particular attention to their choice of Mathematics Basic or Mathematics Standard.

Students should report any mismatch to their school as soon as possible, as subject changes may be restricted after the List of Candidates (LOC) is submitted.

4. Registration Details

Students should ask their schools to verify the information submitted during registration. Checking these details early can help identify errors before the examination process moves further.

5. Admit Card Details

Once CBSE releases the admit cards, students should carefully check their name, date of birth, subjects and other examination details. If they find an error, they should contact their school immediately for guidance.

What Should Students Do If They Find An Error?

Students should inform their school authorities and follow the official correction procedure. The process may depend on the type of error and the stage of registration.

Students can check the latest updates and instructions on the CBSE website. It is advisable to check all details well in advance rather than waiting until the examination dates are near.