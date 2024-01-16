CBSE Issues Practical Marks Upload Guidelines For Schools

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams were conducted from January 1 to February 15, 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for schools to upload correct marks for practical examinations on its portal. In an official release, the board stated that ensuring the accurate publication of students' results on the board's portal is one of the main responsibilities of schools. It emphasised that there should be no issues for students later on.CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams were conducted from January 1 to February 15, 2024.

"It has been observed that schools sometimes do not give proper attention to this responsibility and thus make mistakes. To avoid errors while uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessments on the portal, the board has been reminding schools from time to time," the release stated.

"While uploading the marks, the school principal, the internal examiner, and external examiner (as the case may be) shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded, as no correction in the marks will be allowed once they are uploaded. Schools and examiners shall also keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for practical project internal assessment in the subject, as per the guidelines issued by the CBSE," the CBSE stated.

Precautions that must be followed by the principals for the conduct of practicals include:

Internal and external examiners must read the board's circulars and instructions before starting the work and adhere to the same.

They must verify the details of the marks and the bifurcation of marks from the curriculum document.

Subsequently, practicals should be conducted, and marks should be awarded based on the marks allotted to different activities in the practical/project/internal assessment.

Before uploading the marks on the board portal, the principal should verify from both the internal and external examiners that the marks have been awarded correctly against the maximum marks allotted for the subject.

Thereafter, correct marks should be uploaded on the server, and a printout should be taken and matched once again before the final submission of the marks on the portal.

The award list must be signed by the internal and external examiners, and the principal for records.

The board also highlighted a recent matter in which the Delhi High Court rejected a plea of the petitioner to correct the marks that were wrongly uploaded on the server.

Once uploaded, the marks will be final for the declaration of results, and no corrections will be allowed later.

Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024, while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13.