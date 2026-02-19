CBSE Issues Important Instructions For On-Screen Marking Before Evaluation

CBSE On-Screen Marking 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all affiliated school principals to ensure compliance with directives for the digital evaluation of Class 12 answer books, including mock evaluations and monitoring instructions.

The Board stated that the URL of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal, along with login IDs and passwords of evaluators, has been shared via email to the IDs registered on the OASIS portal by their respective schools. Principals are therefore instructed to ensure that all teachers of Classes 11 and 12 log in to the OSM portal and complete the practice run before the actual evaluation begins.

At this stage, teachers are only required to complete the evaluation of answer books to familiarise themselves with the system, regardless of the subject, medium of answer book, or other factors.

CBSE will monitor data to track the completion of the assigned tasks.

All Regional Directors/Regional Officers of CBSE are requested to forward this circular to all principals of affiliated schools under their jurisdiction for participation in the OSM practice run.

Web Admins are requested to upload this circular on the CBSE official website.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026: On-Screen Marking Explained

In a major shift aimed at speeding up evaluation and enhancing transparency, CBSE will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer books starting with the 2026 board examinations. Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated physically in 2026.

Why CBSE Is Adopting On-Screen Marking:

Speeds up evaluation by enabling wider participation of teachers across affiliated schools.

Eliminates totalling errors with automatic mark calculations.

Reduces manual intervention and scope for mistakes through automated coordination.

Removes the need for post-result verification, cutting delays.

Reduces manpower required for verification tasks.

Eliminates transportation of physical answer books, saving time and cost.

Allows teachers to evaluate while continuing regular duties in their schools.

Enables global participation of CBSE-affiliated school teachers.

Supports sustainable, environment-friendly evaluation practices.

Schools' Technical Requirements For OSM:

A computer lab with a public static IP (as per affiliation bye-laws).

PCs/laptops with Windows OS 8 or above, minimum 4 GB RAM, 1 GB free C drive space.

Updated internet browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Internet Explorer).

Adobe Reader installed.

Reliable internet connectivity (minimum 2 Mbps).

Uninterrupted power supply.

CBSE Support Measures:

Allowing teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarize themselves with OSM.

Conducting multiple dry runs for practice.

Organising detailed training sessions.

Setting up a dedicated call centre for issue resolution.

Releasing step-by-step instructional videos.

CBSE will issue detailed instructions for each activity separately to ensure timely preparation by all stakeholders. The Board has sought schools' cooperation to make the transition to On-Screen Marking smooth and effective ahead of the 2026 Class 12 board examinations.

This year, CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 are schedule to be held from February 17 to April 10. Additionally, Class 10 exams will be conducted twice this year, with the second session scheduled from May 15 to June 1. Both sessions will follow the same syllabus, and attendance in the first exam remains mandatory.