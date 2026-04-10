CBSE Introduces AI Curriculum For Classes 3 To 8, Assigns Training Theme For Current Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a curriculum on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-27 academic session. In an official notification dated April 9, 2026, the board has also decided to assign 'Computational Thinking and Understanding AI' as the training theme for the current session.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, the curriculum aims to develop leaners' ability to think logically, approach and solve problems systematically, find patterns, and the understand ethical use of AI. The board stated that the initiative aims to equip teachers with pedagogical strategies to integrate CT and AI concepts across subjects, foster ethical, responsible, and future-ready learning environment in schools.

Themes For Training Activities

According to the official notice, training activities in the schools will be structured around the following sub-themes:

Foundations of Computational Thinking (CT) and AI Readiness From Play to Abstraction: Progressive Pedagogy for Computational Thinking Mathematics as the Cornerstone of Computational Thinking and AI readiness Interdisciplinary Connections: CT across Subjects at Middle Stage AI in Real-World Contexts Assessment and Pedagogy in CT and AI Ethics and Responsible use of AI

The board stated its aim is to integrate CT and AI concepts across subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, Language learning).

Workshops On CT And AI By Schools

In the April 9 notification, the board specified guidelines for organising district level deliberations and workshops on CT and AI. Schools can organise offline workshops on the listed sub-themes to discuss the best educational practices on CT and AI. Topic selection, venue, inviting experts, and other arrangements will be the organiser's responsibility, according to the notice. However, the schools must maintain the training records.

Regional Workshops By The Board

The CBSE board will conduct regional workshops and orientation programmes on CT and AI. Participation will be through an online registration process with a prescribed fee of Rs.700. Schools may nominate teachers for the regional workshop as per the Centres of Excellence (CoE) jurisdiction.

The board encouraged schools affiliated with the CBSE to organise the suggested activities and nominate teachers for regional workshops and orientations on CT and AI.