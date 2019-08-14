Delhi Government To Bear Increased Board Exam Cost For CBSE Students In Classes 10, 12: Manish Siosdia

Delhi government will bear the increased board exam cost for 10th, 12th students

In a major relief to students in Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today, on August 14, that Delhi government and aided schools students will not have to pay any fees for class 10 and 12 CBSE examination and the extra cost will be borne by the city dispensation.

The decision was taken by the Delhi Government after announcement by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) of examination fee hike. Mr. Sisodia also said that the Delhi Government was in talks with the Board to roll back the fee hike.

Amidst protests and concerns from affected students and their parents/guardian, the board, on Monday, announced that the fee hike will not be passed on to SC/ST students enrolled in Delhi government and aided schools as the Delhi Government will pay the increased amount to the board.

"Students in Delhi government schools and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams. Delhi government will bear entire cost for all categories of students, modalities being worked out," Sisodia told PTI.

"Delhi government is in process of discussing with CBSE to roll back the fee hike. Irrespective of what happens, no child will have to bear the burden of registration fees as the government will bear that," he added.

The CBSE had notified an increase in the examination fee for board in classes 10 and 12 and registration fee for classes 9 and 11. The board also increased the migration fee.

After the increase, general category students are now required to pay Rs. 1500 for five subjects, double of what they were paying earlier (Rs.750).

For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, the fee has been increased from Rs. 375 to Rs. 1200 for five subjects.

Earlier, as part of a special arrangement in Delhi, these students had to pay only Rs. 50 and the rest of the expense was borne by the Delhi Government as subsidy. The revised norms required SC/ST students to pay the entire amount to the board.

Amidst criticism from parents, CBSE said that a deficit of over Rs. 200 crore in conducting examinations for Classes 10 and 12 has forced it to go ahead with the decision.

