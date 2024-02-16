'Beware': CBSE Fact-Checks Fake Circular Going Viral About Board Exams Postponement

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday fact-checked a false circular circulating on social media regarding the postponement of the board exams 2024.

The misleading circular claimed that the CBSE had postponed the exams due to the ongoing farmers' protest. However, the CBSE clarified that no such decision had been made by it.

"Fact Check! Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision," CBSE said on X.





Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/30CKR3VffO — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 16, 2024

"It has come to notice of the board that because of Farmer's Protest, there are problem faced out by the board, they are unable to appear in the schools so as per the Government guidelines Board Exams of class XII has been postponed, as soon as you will be informed with new dates. Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to postpone the dates of examination centre," the fraudulent notice had claimed.



In view of the ongoing farmers' protest, the CBSE advised students in Delhi to plan their travel carefully, use Metro services, and reach exam centres by 10am (half an hour before the exams begin), considering traffic disruptions.



CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams will take place till March 13.

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are appearing in the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 examination centres, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.