CBSE Issues Advisory For Class 10, 12 Students Amid Farmers' Protest

In the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for students of Class 10 and 12 appearing in the examinations scheduled to start tomorrow.

The board directed the students to arrive at their examination centers by 10am due to anticipated traffic disruptions. Additionally, the board has advised students to use metro services.

"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is anticipated that there will be traffic disruptions, causing delays in reaching the examination centres. Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early to ensure they arrive on time, following the instructions issued by CBSE," the advisory specifies.

"As the examination begins at 10.30am, all students are instructed to arrive at their examination centers by 10am," it added.

"Students are advised using metro services to reach the examination centres, which are operating smoothly," the board further stated.

The board emphasises that all CBSE students across India and other countries are also urged to reach the examination center by 10am, taking into account local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance, etc. Entry will only be permitted for students who arrive at the examination center by 10am; no students will be allowed entry after this time.

The board urges all schools to assist and guide parents and students.

In the national capital, the examinations will be held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students set to appear.

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries will take the examinations.

The board exams for both Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. The Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2 while the Class 10 exams are set to take place from February 15 to March 13.