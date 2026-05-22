CBSE Again Extends Deadline To Apply For Answer Copies Amid Portal Glitches, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books after continued technical disruptions on its website.

The board has now extended the last date from May 23 to May 24, 2026, giving students an additional day to complete the process.

In an official statement, CBSE said its website has been experiencing "unprecedented traffic" over the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, leading to repeated disruptions in the system.

"The CBSE Website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions. Hence, in an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the Board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class 12 Board Examinations," the board said.

The extension comes amid complaints from students and parents regarding failed payments, delayed access to scanned copies, and frequent crashes on the portal during the application process.

CBSE has also clarified that students will be given up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book to apply for the next stage, including verification of marks or re-evaluation based on discrepancies observed in the answer sheets.

Students can apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books through the official CBSE website.