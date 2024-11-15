CBSE Dismisses Reports Of 15% Syllabus Cut For Board Exams, Calls It Baseless

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed reports that suggested a 15 per cent syllabus reduction for board exams in 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.



Noting that "no such policy decision" has been taken, the board said, it has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy. Information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels, it added.



News agency ANI quotes CBSE as saying, "The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would like to clarify that the Board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Therefore, such reports are considered baseless."



Some news reports emerged noting that CBSE announced a reduction of up to 15 per cent in the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025 board exams. The reports have quoted Board's regional officer, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, who was speaking at a school principal's summit 'Bridging the Gap' in Indore.

Meanwhile, the board will soon release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of November. The board usually declares the exam dates by the month of November. As per previous trends, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to begin from February 15, 2025. While CBSE has not yet released any official notification for the boards, the exam date is speculated based on an earlier notification by CBSE.