CBSE Directs Schools To Submit Mandatory Documents On Its Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification directing schools to submit details of teachers with qualifications and documents as part of Mandatory Public Disclosure. The schools have been asked to create their own official website and submit the required details. However, CBSE added that inspite of the repeated directions by the Board, it has been observed that many affiliated schools still do not have a functional website.

Besides, some schools though have a school website but have either not uploaded or partially uploaded the desired information and documents, under Mandatory Public Disclosure. In some cases, it is observed that schools have though uploaded the desired information/documents but the links to these documents are inactive. Few schools have although uploaded the prescribed information/documents, but the icon/link of the same is not prominently displayed on its main home page.

An official notification by the CBSE reads, "The board had issued directions to all affiliated school to develop their own individual website and shall upload details of teachers with qualifications as well as prescribed information and documents as part of Mandatory Public Disclosure, according to the format given in the cited circular. The Board once again directed to schools to comply with the above provisions within a period of one month, failing which the Board would be constrained to take necessary action against the erring schools as per provisions mentioned in Chapter 12 of CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018."

"Therefore the Board is giving one final opportunity to all affiliated schools who have not yet complied with the instructions within 30 days of the issue of this circular, failing which the Board would be constraint to initiate necessary-proceedings and imposing penalty against the erring schools as per Chapter 12 in accordance with Chapter 13 of Affiliation Bye-Laws, without any further reminder," added the notification.

CBSE noted that the schools that have apparently complied with the given directions are also instructed to revisit their website and verify the uploaded information and documents.