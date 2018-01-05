CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 Expected Today @Cbse.nic.in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in all likelihood, will release the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in all likelihood, will release the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams today. The board official had earlier reiterated that the official date sheet for the exam will be released in the first week of January. The board officials had confirmed to NDTV over the phone that the date sheet will be announced in the first week of January. The practical examination for board examinees would begin in January and the marks for practical exam will be uploaded in February.



'Since the Board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact date for the date sheet can't be ascertained at the moment. However the date sheets will be released in the first week of January. ' confirmed the Board officials to NDTV.



Earlier the board had dissipated the rumors around CBSE board exams being conducted in February instead of March. On September 18, 2017, the Board had confirmed that the exam will be held in March 2018.



Once released, CBSE date sheet 2018 will be available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in.



CBSE board exams are expected to begin after Holi. 'The exams are going to start after Holi, which is on March 2, 2018. Generally the exams start on March 1 or 2 provided they are not holidays. The 2018 exams are likely to start from March 5, which is a Monday, for both the classes," said a senior CBSE official to the Times of India.



In 2017, CBSE had released the date sheets on Jnauary 9. The board exam for Class 10 was held from March 9 to April 10 and for Class 12 exam was held from March 9 till April 29.



