CBSE Cracks Down On Dummy Schools In Rajasthan, Delhi

To keep a check on the 'dummy school' menace, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently conducted a surprise visit in various schools of Rajasthan and Delhi. The board organised the inspection at 27 schools in the two states on Tuesday. The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.



The board conducted the inspection while maintaining secrecy to ensure that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate. The sudden inspection also reflected the everyday functioning of the schools.



News agency PTI quoted CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta as saying, "These inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bylaws set forth by CBSE. The inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school."



"The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe," he added.



The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance.



The board also reiterated that similar monitoring will continue to take place in order to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards expected by the board.



What are dummy schools

Students who take admission in dummy schools are not required to attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams. Candidates preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams.



Aspirants also choose dummy schools keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for the students from certain states. For example, the candidates who have completed Classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are considered for admission in the medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi State Quota.