CBSE Class 9, 11 Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended. Here's How To Apply

Students are required to log in to the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal to complete their registrations.

The registration deadline for the 2024 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 9 and 11 examinations has been extended until October 25, 2023. This extension was announced through an official notification released by the CBSE on October 6. Those who have not yet registered for these annual exams can do so by visiting the website cbse.gov.in. According to the official notification, students can complete their registration without incurring a late fee until October 25, 2023. However, if they register between October 26 and October 29, they will be required to pay a late fee.

The official notice states, "Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data of Class 9, 11, 2023-24 has been extended as follows."

To register for the CBSE Class 9 and 11 exams in 2024, follow these steps:

Access the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal: The registration procedure for the CBSE Class 9 and 11 exams in 2024 is carried out digitally through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal, which can be reached at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.



Sign in to the portal: Students are required to log in to the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal using their school's affiliation number and password. If the school does not possess an account, they have the option to create one directly on the portal.



Complete the registration form: After successfully logging in, students should proceed to fill out the registration form. This form will request fundamental details like their name, date of birth, gender, and address. Additionally, students will be prompted to choose the subjects they wish to register for.

Upload essential documents: Students will be required to upload scanned copies of their passport-sized photos, signatures, and school identity cards as part of the process.



Submit the registration form: Once all the required fields are filled in, and the necessary documents are uploaded, students can then submit the registration form.