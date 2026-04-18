CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Why Study Abroad Is Becoming First Choice After 12th

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board examination results soon, likely by the end of April. This year, around 18.5 lakh students appeared for the exams, including approximately 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls.

With the results approaching, students are preparing for the next stage of their academic journey. While many have already finalised their preferred courses and career paths, others are still exploring options such as college admissions, entrance examinations, and stream selection.

A significant number of students are awaiting the JEE Main Session 2 results, while many others are preparing for undergraduate entrance examinations, including the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), for admission to undergraduate programmes in top institutions across the country.

At the same time, a growing number of students are planning to pursue higher education abroad immediately after Class 12. Studying overseas is no longer viewed as a distant aspiration or a decision taken after graduation. Instead, it is increasingly being approached as a strategic career move, with planning often beginning during the final year of school.

Students are now making informed choices by conducting detailed research on courses, universities, scholarships, job prospects, countries, and living expenses. Their decisions are increasingly guided by long-term career goals rather than short-term academic considerations.



Gaurav Jain, Director of Business Development at SP Jain London School of Management, said the shift reflects a broader change in how students approach education. "Studying abroad is no longer seen as a distant aspiration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Instead, it is increasingly being treated as a strategic career decision that often begins as early as Class 12," he said.

He added that students today align their choice of country, course, and institution with specific professional outcomes. "There is a growing emphasis on career architecture over academic prestige. Students are evaluating destinations based on long-term opportunities such as post-study work rights and pathways to permanent residency, particularly in countries like Australia and the United Kingdom," he said.

Jain further noted that there is a strong preference for skill-based disciplines, including Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and other STEM fields, which offer better global employability and higher early-career earning potential.

He also highlighted that the decision-making timeline has shifted significantly. "Career planning is beginning much earlier, often in Class 12, with students actively seeking structured guidance to map both undergraduate and postgraduate pathways that support international mobility and long-term growth," he said.

Another emerging trend is the rise of multi-city education models. According to Jain, students are increasingly opting for programmes that span multiple global cities, allowing them to gain exposure to diverse academic systems, business environments, and cultural contexts.

"This approach helps build global intelligence-the ability to adapt and perform effectively across different markets. It also enables students to develop professional networks across regions, opening access to internships and career opportunities in multiple economies," he added.