CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Window Closes Today: Direct Link And Steps To Apply Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 application window today, June 7. Students who wish to seek re-evaluation of specific answers in their evaluated answer sheets can submit their applications through the official post-result services portal. The re-evaluation facility is available only to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. Students can apply for re-evaluation after reviewing their responses and identifying any possible discrepancies in the evaluation process.

Direct Link To Apply

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Details

As per CBSE guidelines, re-evaluation requests can be submitted only for specific questions. The board has fixed the re-evaluation fee at Rs 100 per question. Students are advised to complete the application process before the 12th re-evaluation deadline, as no requests will be accepted after the closure of the portal.

How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026?

Visit the CBSE post-result services portal.

Click on the "Class 12 Re-evaluation" link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Select the subject and question(s) for which re-evaluation is requested.

Upload the required undertaking, if applicable.

Pay the prescribed fee through the online payment mode.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE has informed that it has received more than 70,000 applications under its post-result services process, including requests for scanned answer sheets, verification of marks, and re-evaluation.

The board also stated that its portal remained operational throughout the application period despite attempted cyberattacks. Necessary security measures were implemented to ensure uninterrupted access to post-result services.

Also: CBSE Retains COEMPT For Re-Evaluation Scanning

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 was declared on May 13. Following the declaration of results, eligible students were provided access to scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets and subsequent review services. Candidates seeking correction of possible evaluation errors should submit their CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 applications before the window closes today.