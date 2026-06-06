CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: COEMPT To Continue Scanning Answer Sheets, Says Report

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd will continue scanning answer sheets for the re-evaluation process, and its Online Scanning Module (OSM) platform will continue to be used for the exercise, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

According to the report, steps have been taken to secure the portal against potential data breaches and cyberattacks.

ANI further reported that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shifted all answer-sheet data and related records from COEMPT's servers to its own servers to ensure greater control and security.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the safety of students' examination data.

Meanwhile, late on Friday, CBSE extended the deadline for submitting applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results until midnight on June 7.

"In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process," the board said in a post on X.