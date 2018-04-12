CBSE Class 12 Home Science Paper Review; Read Here Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the class 12 Home Science paper examination today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the class 12 Home Science paper examination today and according to experts, the paper was in adherence to the CBSE pattern and of average difficulty level. A teacher who was present at the examination centre in Delhi said, the students were generally seen satisfied with the questions, however, some of them felt it as lengthy."It had a good mix of clearly framed questions from all units," said Puspa Balyan, PGT Home Science, Army Public School, Dehi Cantt.Ms Balyan also said that the questions from the unit 'Family Resource Management' were direct and theoretical in nature and lacked application of knowledge."The paper had scope for some more questions with application and diagrammatic representation," she added.On the whole, according to her, today's CBSE class 12 Home Science paper was an average paper with a scope for scoring well.The board will conduct Physical Education paper for Class 12 students tomorrow and the economics re-test will be organised on April 25.Class 10 examinations are already over. (With inputs from Puspa Balyan, PGT Home Science, Army Public School, Dehi Cantt)