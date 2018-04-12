CBSE Class 12 Home Science Paper Review; Read Here

"It had a good mix of clearly framed questions from all units," said Puspa Balyan, PGT Home Science, Army Public School, Dehi Cantt.
Ms Balyan also said that the questions from the unit 'Family Resource Management' were direct and theoretical in nature and lacked application of knowledge.
"The paper had scope for some more questions with application and diagrammatic representation," she added.
On the whole, according to her, today's CBSE class 12 Home Science paper was an average paper with a scope for scoring well.
The board will conduct Physical Education paper for Class 12 students tomorrow and the economics re-test will be organised on April 25.
Class 10 examinations are already over.
