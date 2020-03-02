CBSE Class 12 History Paper Tomorrow; Types Of Questions In Exam

CBSE will hold class 12 History exam tomorrow for Arts stream students

CBSE will hold exam for History paper for class 12 students tomorrow. The theory paper will be held for 80 marks. The exam will cover all three books in history - Ancient India, Medieval India, and Modern India. History paper will also have map-based questions.

While there will be no overall choice, certain questions will have an internal choice and the student will have to answer any one of the questions.

As far as marks allotted to a question is concerned, there will be 20 very short answer type questions carrying one mark, 4 short answer type questions carrying three marks, 3 source-based questions carrying six marks, and 3 long answer type questions carrying eight marks. Additionally, there will be 6 map-based questions carrying one mark each.

Typology-wise, 11 questions would require remembering of facts and details. There will be 8 questions that would check a student's ability to understand the topics and explain, compare, discuss, and paraphrase them.

There will be 5 application-based questions. In History, application-based questions would require a student to use given content to interpret a situation, provide an example, or solve a problem.

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper

3 questions would be High Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) questions. These would test a student's ability to analyses and synthesize the information. This could include compare and contrast between different pieces of information, and organize and integrate information from a variety of sources.

There will be 3 evaluation-based questions. These questions would require a student to evaluate the information given to them, or learnt by them and build case for their answer. Finally, there would be 3 questions requiring identification, and 3 questions requiring locating among map-based questions.

Estimated difficulty level of 30% questions is easy, 50% questions is average, and 20% questions is difficult. Content-wise, Ancient History part will carry 24 marks, and Mediaeval and Modern History parts will carry 25 marks each.

The question paper should be easy to average as per the curriculum shared by CBSE. In last two years, the history paper has been easy in difficulty-level with some students complaining about the paper being a tad-bit lengthy.

