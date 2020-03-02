CBSE's Latest Cure For Stress Management During Board Exams: A Rap Song

CBSE has released a rap song

Highlights CBSE has released a rap song aptly named 'CBSE Exam Anthem'.

The rap song is set to the tune of a popular rap song 'Machayenge'.

CBSE's rap song is about beating exam stress and preparing for exam.

CBSE has become the first education board in the country to release a rap song. The 'CBSE Exam Anthem' is an entirely in-house initiative of the board - another link in the chain to connect with the new-age students.

The board, since the exams have begun, has invented and tried new methods to not only connect with students but also to ease out the stress around board exams. Through its funny but also informative memes, CBSE has created a buzz among students and parents alike.

Now, with the rap song releasing in the midst of exams will also motivate students to perform well in exams but most importantly treat exams like a festival and not a hurdle.

The 'CBSE Exam Anthem' which has been fashioned after a Hindi rap song 'Machayenge' by popular Indian independent hip hop artist Emiway Bantai evokes the central message which CBSE has been sending out through various channels - to work hard and not stress about the exams.

In the rap song, the catch phrase which is also the title of the original track 'Machayenge' has been replaced with 'Padhenge'. The song is available on the video platform YouTube.

The song is also available on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.

On YouTube, where the complete version of the song is available, students who appeared for the Physics exam today have filled comment box with complains about the Physics question paper which they found to be lengthy and tough. The song has also received positive praise from listeners and students.

