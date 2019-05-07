CBSE Class 10 Results: Delhi Govt-Run Schools See Improvement In Performance

Delhi government schools' performance has improved by 2.68 percentage points this year.

Performance of Delhi government-run schools in the CBSE Class 10 examination, results of which were announced Monday, has improved by 2.68 percentage points this year, an official said. As per the data, the total pass percentage in schools run by the Delhi Government in the CBSE Class 10 examination stands at 71.58 per cent, he said.

This year, 1,66,167 students from schools run by the Directorate of Education had appeared in the board exam, 29,504 more than last year, the official said. The number of students who passed is 1,18,936, which is 24,776 more than the last year, he added.

"Besides, the numbers of students who are placed in compartment - those who have failed in up to two subjects - are 44,516, which is 26.79 per cent of the total. The percentage of students who have failed is 1.63 pc," the official said.

Girl students have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 74.29 per cent, up from 69.70 per cent last year. Pass percentage among boys stood at 68.51 per cent, up from 67.92 per cent last year.

"The number of schools securing 100 per cent pass percentage has risen to 60 this year. This was 48 last year. Average Quality Index this year is 259.60, which has increased from 246.71. The pass percentage in 20 RPVVs is 99.06 per cent and its Quality Index 386.65," the official added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.