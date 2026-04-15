CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out: 93.70% Per Cent Pass, Download Link Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results 2026 today, April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.70 per cent. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download the results on the official websites results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Over 25 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 exams this year.

Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent compared to 92.69 per cent for boys.

The Class 10 board exams were held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Students require a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the Class 10 board examination.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Download Class 10 Result Via Official Websites?

Visit official CBSE website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and keep it for future use.

CBSE Class 10 Result Download Link (Active Now)

CBSE Class 10 Result Second Download Link

Download On UMANG Website

CBSE Board Results 2026: Official Websites To Download Results

Details Released In The Class 10 Result PDF