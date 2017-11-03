CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Marking Scheme, Sample Paper, Syllabus For Odia Language

CBSE board exam for class 10 will begin in March 2018. With few months left for the exam, students should know about the exam pattern and marking scheme. This will not only aid them in preparation but will also help them to focus on each chapter, separately. With the help of the CBSE exam pattern, you will get to know the difficulty level of each of the chapters and can prepare accordingly. The question paper will be of 80 marks and will comprise of sections: reading comprehension, writing, grammar and literature.The grammar section will carry a total of 20 marks which will include questions related to transformation of sentences, correction of common errors, Chhanda (Bhagabata Bani, Bangalashree, Natabani, Ramakeri), idioms-phrases and translation.The literature section (35 marks) will comprise of three long answer questions, 7 short answer questions and 4 very short answer questions. Questions will be from prose, poetry, short story and one-act-play.The exam will also assess the essay and application writing skills of students. Students should prepare on contemporary issues and must practice to how to write a letter to the editor. This section will carry 15 marks in total.There will be 'unseen prose passage', carrying 10 marks, and students have to answer questions related to it.Find the CBSE Board Exam Sample Paper for Odia language, below: