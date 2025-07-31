CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025 soon. Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

These supplementary exams were held for students who either failed to clear one or two subjects in the main board exams or aimed to improve their marks. The results will be available online in a digital format.

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official result portal: cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for "Class 10 or 12 Compartment Result 2025" under the result section

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: Direct Link Here

Earlier this year, CBSE declared the results for the main board exams. In Class 10, out of 23.71 lakh students, 22.21 lakh passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.66%, slightly higher than last year. In Class 12, girls outperformed boys once again. Girls recorded a 95% pass rate, while boys achieved 92.63%.

However, more than 1.41 lakh Class 10 and 1.29 lakh Class 12 students were placed in the compartment category. These students were given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates.