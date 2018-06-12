CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration Begins, Check Details Here The Online submission of List of Candidates for students placed in CBSE compartment (Class 10 and Class 12) examination scheduled to be held in July 2018 has been started.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam fee can be submitted till June 21 without late fee New Delhi: The Online submission of List of Candidates for students placed in CBSE compartment (Class 10 and Class 12) examination scheduled to be held in July 2018 has been started. Only those Candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for Examination to be held in July 2018. All CBSE affiliated schools should register themselves before proceeding for online submission. They can use Affiliation Number' as user ID and the password already available with them.



Candidates who have appeared for March 2018 Examination as regular candidates from CBSE affiliated institutions and placed as Compartment should approach the school from which they have appeared in Class 10 and 12.



which was published on May 20. CBSE declared the class 10th result for a total of 16,24,682 candidates.



Eligibility, Fee, detailed procedure of submitting online application is described in the circular published by the board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2018 Details

Check CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2018 details here:



CBSE Class 12 Compartment



For CBSE Class 12 regular candidates who appeared in March 2018 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed in Compartment.



Candidate with 6 Subject and placed in compartment in subjects shall appear in any one of two subjects or candidates who have appeared in 6 subjects in March 2018 and declared PASS but could not clear one subject can appear in that subject in July 2018 Examination as an Improvement category.



Candidates who appeared in March 2017 as full subject candidate through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as COMPARTMENT and could not pass in July 2017(1st Chance) and March 2018 (2nd Chance) examination should apply privately for Compartment Exam July 2018 through the website.



The last date for registration time without late fee is June 21.



CBSE Class 10 Compartment



Regular candidates who appeared in March 2018 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as COMPARTMENT are eligible to apply only in one or two subjects in which placed in Compartment.



Private Candidates



Candidates who have appeared in March 2018 Examination as a Private Candidate and placed under compartment (Class 12) or (Class 10) will be eligible to apply through the CBSE website.



Details in respect of students who are eligible to apply will be auto-generated in the online system. If a candidate makes wrong entries in his/her application form or submits false information, statement or produces false document, his/her form shall be rejected and fee paid shall be forfeited.



Merely Submission of form and fee would not entitle a candidate to appear for the Compartment Examination and those who are applying for the Examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility criteria as stipulated in the circular. If it is found at any stage that he/she does not fulfill the stipulated criteria, his/her application will be cancelled and fee forfeited.



Parents/Candidates may note that confirmation page alongwith enclosures is to be submitted to the respective Regional Office by Hand/Speed Post.



Procedure of submitting online application



Step 1. Enter your Roll No. School No., Centre No. as mentioned in the admit card.

Step 2. Enter your address and select the subject (Class XII only)

Step 3. Submit the application and note down "Application ID".

Step 4. Upload your recent Color Photograph (max size 50 KB; JPG) and Signature (max size 4 KB; JPG)

Step 5. Go to Fee payment option and make payment.

Step 6. Take print of confirmation page

Step 7. Sign the confirmation page.

Step 8. Signed copy of confirmation page, copy of Marksheet should be sent to 'Regional Officer, CBSE Regional Office" within 7 days as per address given in confirmation page.



Candidate will be able to download the Admit Cards from the website of CBSE -- www.cbse.nic.in -- from second week of July 2018.



In Class 12, consolidated mark sheet will be issued only to Candidates whose result was declared COMPT in 2017/2018 examination and thereafter declared Pass in Compartment July 2018 examination.



