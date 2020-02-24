CBSE: On Day 5 Over 10 Lakh Students Appear For Physical Education, Language Papers

The next exam for class 10 students is on February 26 for English subject.

On the fifth day of board exams, CBSE records highest participation so far. 10,51,186 students have appeared for the exam today in 32 papers. A total of 7,07,688 class 12 students appeared for Physical Education paper and a total of 3,43,498 class 10 students appeared for language papers.

#examtime CBSE conducted exam in 32 papers for 1051186 class X&XII candidates today. 707688 candidates had registered for class XII Physical Education exam and 343498 candidates had registered for exams in 31 languages including Thai,Sherpa,Bahasa Melayu,Tamang,Urdu and more. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 24, 2020

Class 12 students who took Physical Education exam said it to be a moderate one in terms of difficulty. Teachers said the question paper was on the conventional line and was easy to solve. "It was based on the sample paper .The questions were direct as well as application based which the students had intensively practiced during revision. Overall it was a well balanced paper and a good result is expected," said Suman Tomar, HOD, Physical Education, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.

Class 12 students who have opted Entrepreneurship, Office Procedure & Practices, Textile Design and Traditional Indian Textile will appear for exam on February 25.

The next exam for class 10 students is on February 26 for English subject.

On the exam day, students are being given 15 minutes time to go through the question paper. Students are allowed to start writing the answers at 10.30 am.

On the fourth day a total of 78,689 students had appeared for the CBSE board exams. On the third day of the exam over 6 lakh students had appeared for Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art, Electrical Appliances, IT, Marketing & Sales subjects. On the first day the exam was held for 36 papers in which a total of 55364 candidates had appeared. On the next day, approximately 13000 candidates appeared for 16 papers.

In total, more than 30 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams this year. This is the second consecutive year, the CBSE board exams have started in February instead of March, in order to expedite the evaluation and result declaration process. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April.

