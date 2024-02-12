CBSE Boards 2024: Check Important 6 Marker Questions For Business Studies Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be conducted from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarize themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link.

Students of Class 12 Business Studies exam can check previous years' question paper and sample paper on the CBSE website. Click here

Important questions for Business Studies exam

Explain the following principles of management:

(i) Discipline (ii) Unity of Command (iii) Unity of Direction

Explain the following techniques of Scientific Management:

(i) Fatigue study (ii) Motion study (iii) Time study

Setting objectives is the first step in the process of one of the significant functions of management.

(a) Identify the function of management referred above. (b) State the next five steps of the process.

‘Sweets and More' is one of India;s most popular brand for snacks and sweets. It offers a wide range of sweets, namkeens, cookies and frozen foods. Its organisational structure comprises of separate business units in each of the above categories. Each of these units have a manager responsible for performance, having authority over the unit. Moreover, each of these units is multi-functional as within each unit, different functions like production, marketing, finance, etc. are performed. Though this kind of organisational structure leads to increased cost because of duplication of activities across products, but it provides a proper basis for performance measurement as revenues and costs related to each of these business units can be easily identified.

(a) Identify the organisational structure of ‘Sweets and More'

(b) State three advantages and two disadvantages of the organisational structure identified in (a) above which are not discussed in the above case

X Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of cars. The company surveyed the market and found that customers need a car which runs on eco-friendly fuel instead of petrol or diesel. Keeping the needs of customers as well as social, ethical and ecological aspects of marketing in mind, the company launched a new model of car that runs on bio-diesel. The launch event was covered by the top news channels and newspapers. This was done to disseminate information about the car and build goodwill of the business. X Ltd. understands that it is imperative to manage public opinion and company's relations with the public on a regular basis.

a) Identify and explain the marketing philosophy involved in the above case.

b) Identify and explain the communication tool that was used by the company.

c) Explain any two other promotional tools that can be used by X Ltd. to achieve its objectives.