CBSE Board Exams To End This Week. Here's Key Detail About Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the board exams for Class 12 by April 4, 2025. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 18, 2025. While the board has not yet released any official date for the announcement of results, CBSE is expected to release the results in a month. As per previous trends, the results are expected to be out by May.



In 2024, CBSE announced the results on May 13, in 2023 it was out by May 12. The results for the 2022 exam were out by July 22, for the 2021 exam it was out by August 3 and 2020 exam by July 15.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exam for class 12 began on February 15 and will end on April 4, 2025. Post the conclusion of the Class 12 boards, CBSE will conduct exams for students who have participated in national and international sports. The evaluation process will begin only after the completion of all the board exams, Controller of exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said earlier.



Once released, students will be able to check the results and download their marksheet from the official website of CBSE, that is cbse.gov.in.



After the release of the results, the board will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in any subject. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for verification of marks or result improvement. Candidates who wish to apply for verification of marks will be required to pay online fees per subject.