CBSE Board Exams Resume In Schools In North East Delhi

Board exams in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the violence affected North East parts of Delhi have begun. The board exams were postponed in the schools of this area from February 26 to February 29.

The attendance of students at the exam centres of North East Delhi, today, is less than it usually is during normal board exam days. "Many classmates are not appearing for the exam today," students told NDTV.

While schools in North East part of Delhi will remain closed till March 7 and the annual exams which are scheduled till then have been postponed, CBSE could not put the exam on hold further.

"The Board is of the view that further delay in conducting Classes XII examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses i.e. medical, engineering, law and other UG admissions," the Board said in a communique.

CBSE would conduct the board exams again for those students who have missed out the exam.

The Board has also said that fresh exams will be held for those students, who would be unable to appear for the exam till March 7, the date till which the Delhi government has ordered schools to remain close in the affected areas.

"The school principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted upto 7th March, 2020," the Board said.

