Board Exams As Per Schedule From March 2: CBSE

CBSE Board exams will be held as per schedule from March 2

Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that that the board exams scheduled from March 2 will be held as per the schedule. The board had earlier postponed the board exams scheduled until February 29 for exam centres located in North East Delhi.

As per a communication released by the board, the exams will be held as scheduled starting from march 2. The board has filed an affidavit with the Delhi High Court to ensure safety of students appearing for the board exams.

"Cbse class X and XII exams will be held as Scheduled from 2nd March onwards in north east parts of Delhi also . The board has filed an affidavit in H'ble Delhi High Court and the court has directed Delhi Police and Delhi government to ensure safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas," read the said communication shared by CBSE PRO Ms. Rama Sharma.

CBSE had to postpone exams which were scheduled on February 26, 27, 28, and 29 for exam centres in North East Delhi. The fresh dates for the exams will be announced soon.

The board, on its part, has also sought list of students who have missed their examinations on above mentioned dates and will hold exams for all such students.

Meanwhile, schools in North East part of Delhi will remain closed till March 7 and the annual exams which are scheduled till then have been postponed.

