CBSE 12th Board Exams 2025 End Today; 10th Result Soon, Check Past Pass Rates

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams conclude today. Around 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year - 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12.

Class 10 students are now eagerly awaiting the declaration of results. Here's a look at the pass percentages for both secondary and senior secondary classes over the past five years:

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Last 5 Years' Pass Percentages

Year Class 10 Class 12

2024 93.60% 87.98%

2023 93.12% 87.33%

2022 94.40% 92.71%

2021 99.04% 99.37%

2020 91.46% 88.78%

Over the past five years, the highest pass percentages for both Class 10 and 12 were recorded in 2021 - 99.04% and 99.37%, respectively. In 2022, the pass rates were 94.40% for Class 10 and 92.71% for Class 12. In 2023, 93.12% of students passed Class 10, and 87.33% cleared Class 12. In 2020, the pass percentages were 91.46% for Class 10 and 88.78% for Class 12.

Minimum Marks Required To Pass

To qualify, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fall short by one mark or so may be awarded grace marks, at the board's discretion.

Expected Result Date

The CBSE Class 10 result is expected to be released soon, though the board has not announced an exact date. It is likely to be declared within a month. Once released, students can check their results on the CBSE's official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.