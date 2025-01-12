CBSE Board Exams 2025: Admit Card For Class 10, 12 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. The admit card will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released. The admit card will include details such as the student's name, roll number, subjects opted, exam center, exam code, exam dates, and other important instructions.

This year, around 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials to access the admit card

Step 5. Check and download the admit card

Step 6. Take a printout for future use

CBSE Board Exam 2025

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams will begin with the English paper on the first day, while Class 12 exams will start with the Entrepreneurship paper on the same day.

The board will release admit cards for both regular and private candidates. Regular students will need to collect their admit cards from their respective schools after release. It is essential for students to ensure their admit cards are duly signed by the school principal, as unsigned admit cards will not be accepted, and students will not be allowed to enter the exam centers. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.