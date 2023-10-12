CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam In Winter Schools To Start On November 14

All practical exam, and assessment results will be uploaded simultaneously with start of practical exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for practical examinations in schools in winter-bound regions. According to the official schedule, the practical exams will commence on November 14. Students attending winter-bound schools can access the official announcement on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in winter-bound schools will take place from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

The CBSE in its official release stated that practical exams, projects, and internal assessments for the 2023-24 academic year will commence on January 1, 2024, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, due to the winter season leading to the closure of schools in winter-bound areas during January, practical exams for students in these schools will be conducted in November.

The CBSE said, "Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to participate in these practical exams or projects."

The results for all practical exams, projects, and internal assessments will be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the beginning of the practical exams. The Board has also instructed schools to conduct these practical exams, projects, and internal assessments in two or three sessions per day, depending on the availability of lab infrastructure in the school if there are more than 30 students.

"In the case of Fine Arts, examination/assessment shall invariably be conducted in two sessions for each student," the CBSE added.