CBSE Board Exams 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

New Delhi:
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Students can download their hall tickets from the official website
The admit cards for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board theory exams have been released. Students set to appear in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website. The board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Steps to Download Admit Card
- Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, select the admit card link.
- Submit login details - user ID and password.
- Download the admit card."