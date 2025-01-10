CBSE Board Exams 2025 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon, Check Past Five Years' Trends

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. Once released, students registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website.

Last year, CBSE issued admit cards on February 5. Similar to previous years, students will also receive physical copies of their admit cards through their respective schools. This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Admit Card Release Dates (Last Five Years):



Year Date

2024 February 5

2023 February 8

2022 April 16

2021 November 9

2020 January 19

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Admit Card:

Roll number

Date of birth

Candidate's name

Parent's names

Name and subjects of examination

Exam center name

Admit card ID

Exam Schedule

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2025.

Class 10 exams: Start with the English paper on February 15.

Class 12 exams: Begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the same day.

Enhanced Exam Monitoring



To ensure fairness and transparency, the board exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. Educational institutions have been instructed to install high-resolution cameras capable of capturing both student activity and examination materials clearly.

Keep visiting the official website for updates on the admit card release.