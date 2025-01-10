Advertisement

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon, Check Past Five Years' Trends

CBSE Board Exams 2025: This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. Once released, students registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website.

Last year, CBSE issued admit cards on February 5. Similar to previous years, students will also receive physical copies of their admit cards through their respective schools. This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Admit Card Release Dates (Last Five Years):
           

           Year    Date

  • 2024    February 5
  • 2023    February 8
  • 2022    April 16
  • 2021    November 9
  • 2020    January 19

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Visit the official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • Download the admit card.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Admit Card:

  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Candidate's name
  • Parent's names
  • Name and subjects of examination
  • Exam center name
  • Admit card ID

Exam Schedule

  • The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2025.
  • Class 10 exams: Start with the English paper on February 15.
  • Class 12 exams: Begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the same day.

Enhanced Exam Monitoring

To ensure fairness and transparency, the board exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. Educational institutions have been instructed to install high-resolution cameras capable of capturing both student activity and examination materials clearly.

Keep visiting the official website for updates on the admit card release.

