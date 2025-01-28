CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check When To Download Admit Cards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and 12 students. Once released, private students registered for the exams will be able to download the same from the official website, while students from regular schools will receive a hardcopy copy of the cards from their respective schools.
The admit cards will comprise details about the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, parent's names, subjects of examination, exam center and admit card ID.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from February 15, 2025. The exam for Class 10 will begin with the English paper, while that of Class 12 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper. This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
Meanwhile CBSE has issued an important notification regarding the examination policy for Class 10 and 12 students. The notification is specifically directed at school principals and heads, emphasising strict adherence to exam guidelines. CBSE has also warned students and schools about serious consequences for violating the rules.
Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The following is a list of items that are permitted and barred from taking to the examination centres:
List of permitted items
- Admit Card and School Identity Card (for regular students)
- Admit Card and any government Issued Photo Identity Proof (for private students)
- Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser
- Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle
- Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money
List of barred items
- Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, calculator (Students with Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.
- Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.
- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc.
- Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students
- Any other item which could be used for unfair means
- Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules.
- Dress code
- For Regular Students - School Uniform
- For Private Students - Light Clothes