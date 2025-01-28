CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check When To Download Admit Cards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the admit cards for the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and 12 students. Once released, private students registered for the exams will be able to download the same from the official website, while students from regular schools will receive a hardcopy copy of the cards from their respective schools.

The admit cards will comprise details about the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, parent's names, subjects of examination, exam center and admit card ID.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from February 15, 2025. The exam for Class 10 will begin with the English paper, while that of Class 12 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper. This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Meanwhile CBSE has issued an important notification regarding the examination policy for Class 10 and 12 students. The notification is specifically directed at school principals and heads, emphasising strict adherence to exam guidelines. CBSE has also warned students and schools about serious consequences for violating the rules.

Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The following is a list of items that are permitted and barred from taking to the examination centres:

List of permitted items

Admit Card and School Identity Card (for regular students)

Admit Card and any government Issued Photo Identity Proof (for private students)

Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser

Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle

Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money

List of barred items