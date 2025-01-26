CBSE Warns Of Two-Year Exam Ban For Violating Rules. Know What's At Risk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification regarding the examination policy for Class 10 and 12 students. The Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 are scheduled to begin on February 15. This notification is specifically directed at school principals and heads, emphasising strict adherence to exam guidelines.

Focus On Fair Conduct of Exams

CBSE has warned students and schools about serious consequences for violating the rules.

"You would agree that conduct of fair examination is a must in the academic interest of the students. Accordingly, a detailed "Unfair Means Rules" have been framed by the CBSE. It is desirable that before the start of the examinations, all the students who would appear in Board examinations be informed about ethics of the examinations, their rules and the instructions issued by the CBSE. Though instructions are given on the Admit Card of the student, however, this communication is to reiterate the same with a request to all Principals of CBSE Affiliated Schools to sensitise their students and create general awareness towards prohibition of use of unfair practices in the Examination Hall/Centre," the official notice states.

Key Guidelines For Schools And Students

Schools must educate students about the examination policy and associated penalties.

Officials assigned for exam duties should be briefed about their responsibilities.

Students are advised not to believe in or spread rumors that could disrupt the smooth conduct of exams.

Parents should also be informed about the exam policy and the penalties for non-compliance.

On exam day, students must be reminded not to carry any prohibited items to the examination center.

Addition To 'Unfair Means Act' (UFM Rules)

The notice highlights a new provision under the Unfair Means Act, stating that students involved in spreading rumors that disrupt the smooth conduct of exams will face severe consequences. Their current and subsequent year's exams across all subjects will be canceled, and they will only be eligible to appear for all subjects thereafter.

Additionally, a new penalty under Category-3 of the UFM rules has been introduced:

Possession or use of any electronic device that can function as a communication tool after entering the examination center.

Violations must be supported by reports from invigilators or inspection staff.

CBSE has urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure the integrity of the board exams.

Check official notice here