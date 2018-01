CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Soon Says Board Official; Students Anxious With Anticipation

The Chairman of CBSE said that the date-sheet for the 2017/18 class 12th would be out in the first week of January, 2018 but still it isn't! Well, do they work on Sundays? Would we get it tomorrow? — Chirag Khanna (@Chirag5Khanna) January 6, 2018

#Cbse acts like it has to release top CIA information that they don't release the date sheet for Boards 2018.

Why?

They don't even have a Twitter account. — Raksha Tripathy (@The_HotWriter) January 5, 2018

#cbse first cbse releases date sheet lately, takes almost months to prepare it. Takes exams so lengthy, exams goes for approx one and a half month. And then finally results also lately. If Students will be involved in this Only then when they will prepare for JEE Mains. — Vivek Sinha (@Vivek6051) January 7, 2018

In almost a deja vu moment, CBSE has again decided to keep students hanging about the board exams. In 2017, CBSE had come under huge criticism for delaying board exam results by students and parents. The board had earlier said that the board exam date sheet for class 10 and class 12 students would be released by the first week of January but has fallen short on its promise. The CBSE spokesperson upon contacting have not given an exact date for the release of date sheet and have resorted to saying that it will be out soon.The board has, however, already announced the exam dates for JEE Main and NEET UG for which it is the organizing authority. It is important since, last year the board exam had ended only a couple of days before the JEE Main exam giving students little to no time to revise for the engineering entrance exam. Hence, it is quite understandable that the delay in date sheet is a point of concern for students who are due to appear in both - the board exam and JEE Main this year. A cursory look through twitter reveals that students are annoyed with the delay and are resorting to sarcasm and humor to point out the apathy of the board.The delay in the date sheet, while is not a bigger deal, it certainly puts a damper on revision strategies students may want to develop based on the exam schedule.