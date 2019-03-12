"Thank You CBSE": Class 12 Students Cheer Easy Chemistry Paper

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Chemistry exam for class 12 students today. The Chemistry question paper was relatively easy.

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 12, 2019 17:11 IST
CBSE 12th chemistry exam was relatively easy, said students on Twitter


New Delhi: 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Chemistry exam for class 12 students today. The Chemistry question paper was relatively easy. Although students did get confused by some of the questions The initial reaction, however, is of a paper which was set for an average student. The paper was conceptual in nature, that is, it did not test memorizing ability of students as much as it tested a student's understanding of the concepts.

We spoke to Mrs Suman Sapra, HOD Chemistry, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt., who gave us the following review of the Chemistry exam.

After relatively easy English and moderately difficult physics paper, students gave mixed reviews about Chemistry paper. Most of students, however, found the paper balanced.

Some of the questions carrying one marks, sub parts of three marker questions and questions carrying five marks were confusing.

Some of the questions were brain ticklers ensuring that students needed to have in-depth knowledge about the topic.

Mrs. Sapra said that those students who had thoroughly studied NCERT book, would have been able to attempt it well. All questions in the paper were based on concepts given in the NCERT text book.

Students, meanwhile, thanked CBSE on Twitter for setting an easy paper.

Earlier, before the commencement of the examination, students had taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the question paper after facing a tough Physics paper on March 5, 2019.

CBSE had set a very lengthy and tricky Physics question paper prompting students to start an online petition for leniency during evaluation of the answer sheets.

